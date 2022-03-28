NLC GET Recruitment 2022: Apply for Graduate Executive Trainee posts at nlcindia.in – Details here

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) is inviting applications for 300 Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) posts.

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) is inviting applications for 300 Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) posts in various disciplines through GATE 2022. The last date to apply is April 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through nlcindia.in.

NLC India Graduate Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Graduate Executive Trainee (GET)

No. of Vacancy: 300

Pay Scale: 50000/- (Per Month)

Discipline wise Details

Mechanical: 117

Electrical: 87

Civil: 28

Mining: 38

Geology: 06

Control & Instrumentation: 05

Chemical: 03

Computer: 12

Industrial Engineering: 04

Total: 300

NLC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Mechanical: Candidate must have a Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering /Mechanical & Production Engineering.

Electrical (EEE): Candidate must have a Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering /Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Power Engineering.

Civil: Candidate must have a Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering / Civil & Structural Engineering.

Control & Instrumentation: Candidate must have a Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Instrumentation & Control Engineering.

Computer: Candidate must have a Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in Computer Science Engineering / Computer Engineering / Information Technology (or) PG Degree in Computer Applications.

Mining: Candidate must have a Full Time / Part Time Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering.

Geology: Candidate must have a Full Time / Part Time M.Tech Geology (or) M.Sc Geology.

Chemical: Candidate must have a Full Time / Part-Time Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering.

Industrial Engineering: Candidate must have a Full Time / Part-Time Bachelor Degree in Industrial Engineering or Degree in Engineering with Industrial Engineering as elective subject.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through e-payment (Using SBIMOPS through the online application).

UR / EWS / OBC (NCL) candidates: 500/-

SC /ST / PwBD/ Ex-servicemen candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the NCL India Official website nlcindia.in.

NLC India GET Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 28, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 11, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 11, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Gate 2022 Score.