NIRF Rankings 2025 released: This IIT tops in overall category, check list here

NIRF rankings 2025: The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2025 at nirfindia.org. This year, the list has been released for 17 ranking categories, namely Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, and others. This is the 10th edition of the rankings. The NIRF is one of the most trusted frameworks for assessing higher education in the country, helping students, parents, and policymakers make informed choices.

Top 10 overall institutes: This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has again topped the list of NIRF rankings.

IIT Madras IISc Bengaluru IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee AIIMS, Delhi JNU, New Delhi BHU, Varanasi

How NIRF evaluates institutions

NIRF evaluates institutions on five major parameters. These include:

Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) Research & Professional Practice (RPC) Graduation Outcome (GO) Outreach & Inclusivity (OI) Perception

Top 10 management institutes

IIM Ahmedabad IIM Bangalore IIM Kozhikode IIT Delhi IIM Lucknow IIM Mumbai IIM Calcutta IIM Indore Management Development Institute, Gurugram XLRI, Jamshedpur

