NIRF Rankings 2025 released: This IIT tops in overall category, check list here

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies
Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here
Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa; know rules here
Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory
From Harnaaz Sandhu-Sonam Bajwa to Janhvi Kapoor-Sanya Malhotra: 5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen
'Not a single MLA will remain, BJP will face...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Opposition
Trump moves Supreme Court after lower court calls tariffs 'illegal'; mentions India in appeal
'If they are hungry enough...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma urged to play overseas domestic cricket ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup
India-US ties: Beyond simplistic binaries
Don 3: Will Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan join Ranveer Singh in third part of franchise? Here's what we know
EDUCATION
The list has been released for 17 ranking categories, namely Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, and others.
NIRF rankings 2025: The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2025 at nirfindia.org. This year, the list has been released for 17 ranking categories, namely Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, and others. This is the 10th edition of the rankings. The NIRF is one of the most trusted frameworks for assessing higher education in the country, helping students, parents, and policymakers make informed choices.
Top 10 overall institutes: This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has again topped the list of NIRF rankings.
How NIRF evaluates institutions
NIRF evaluates institutions on five major parameters. These include:
Top 10 management institutes
READ | Meet Vijaye Raji, Indian-origin founder, who sold his startup to Sam Altman for Rs 9684 crore, joins OpenAI as...