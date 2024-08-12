NIRF Rankings 2024: Miranda House, St. Stephen's College get second and third ranks, top spot bagged by...

The Hindu College at Delhi University is the top college in the nation according to the most recent NIRF Rankings 2024. Closely trailing in second and third place, respectively, are Miranda House College and St. Stephen's College. Delhi University owns all three of the colleges included in the ranking. Delhi University's colleges hold six of the top ten positions in the NIRF Rankings 2024, demonstrating the university's continued dominance in the rankings.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Kirori Mal College, and Lady Shri Ram College are among the top ten institutions, indicating the university's continued dominance in the rankings. The rankings are usually a source of surprise, as Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) did not place in the top ten this year.



The ranking framework assesses universities based on five general categories: graduation results, outreach and inclusivity, professionalism and research, teaching, learning, and resources. Each of these five major categories of parameters receives a total sum of marks, which determines the ranks.