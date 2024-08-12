Education

NIRF Rankings 2024: JNU is India's second ranked university, Jamia at third place, top university in India is...

Following previous years' patterns, thirteen categories—universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and related sectors, and innovation—will see the release of the NIRF rankings lists.



Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed the India Rankings across all categories today. On nirfindia.org, the NIRF's official website, the ranking lists will be accessible. The announcement ceremony takes place in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. Sukanto Majumdar, the state minister of education, is present at the function.



The methodology used by MHRD to rank different universities and institutions was developed by a Core Committee, which also established the broad parameters for the rankings. Research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, teaching, learning, and resources are the criteria used to rank the institutes. In the category of 2024 NIRF Ranking of Universities, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has been ranked 1. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) secured the second position, while Jamia Milia Islamia secured the third spot.

