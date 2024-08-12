NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras bagged rank first in overall institute, followed by...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

The Indian Influence on Foreign Languages: A Lingual Legacy

How to Choose Flower Arrangements Online: A Guide to Thoughtful Gifting

Sunita Williams’ husband finally breaks his silence over NASA astronaut being stuck in space for over...

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

The Indian Influence on Foreign Languages: A Lingual Legacy

The Indian Influence on Foreign Languages: A Lingual Legacy

How to Choose Flower Arrangements Online: A Guide to Thoughtful Gifting

How to Choose Flower Arrangements Online: A Guide to Thoughtful Gifting

10 countries with highest Hindu population

10 countries with highest Hindu population

7 birds that lay colorful eggs

7 birds that lay colorful eggs

Tips to avoid sleep paralysis

Tips to avoid sleep paralysis

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

HomeEducation

Education

NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras bagged rank first in overall institute, followed by...

Similar to the previous year, IITs remained at the top of the nation's rankings of all universities.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 05:35 PM IST

NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras bagged rank first in overall institute, followed by...
(File image)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the most recent National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) edition, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT M) maintained its position as the top university in the nation for both the engineering and overall categories.

This year, the IITs have once again dominated the top 10 list in the entire category. Additionally, for the eighth consecutive year, IIT-Madras took first place in the engineering category. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has taken the second spot. IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur have taken the third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively. IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati came in eighth and ninth place, respectively, with AIIMS Delhi coming in seventh. IIT Kharagpur took sixth place. Delhi's JNU has secured the tenth position.

Similar to the previous year, IITs remained at the top of the nation's rankings of all universities. IIT Madras had taken first place with 86.69 last year, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, with 83.09.

In 2023, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, and IIT Delhi came in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively. IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Guwahati continued the IIT dominance by securing the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots on the list, with AIIMS Delhi making a lasting impression at number six. Jawaharlal Nehru University of Delhi came in at number ten.
 
Three new categories—"open universities," "Skill universities," and "State funded government universities"—have been added to the ninth edition of the list. In addition, the Ministry intends to launch "sustainability rankings" starting the following year, according to AICTE Chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe. This year, there has also been a modification to the evaluation criteria. Medical institutes have seen a change in the faculty-to-student ratio from 1:15 to 1:10, while state government universities have seen an increase from 1:15 to 1:20.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

Sheikh Hasina finally breaks silence over her ouster from Bangladesh, makes SHOCKING claim

Sheikh Hasina finally breaks silence over her ouster from Bangladesh, makes SHOCKING claim

Viral video of woman washing pistols leads police to bust illegal arms factory

Viral video of woman washing pistols leads police to bust illegal arms factory

After France, Singapore, UAE, India to introduce UPI services in this country

After France, Singapore, UAE, India to introduce UPI services in this country

Who is Dhaval Buch? SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch's husband named in Hindenburg report

Who is Dhaval Buch? SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch's husband named in Hindenburg report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement