NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras bagged rank first in overall institute, followed by...

Similar to the previous year, IITs remained at the top of the nation's rankings of all universities.

In the most recent National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) edition, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT M) maintained its position as the top university in the nation for both the engineering and overall categories.

This year, the IITs have once again dominated the top 10 list in the entire category. Additionally, for the eighth consecutive year, IIT-Madras took first place in the engineering category. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has taken the second spot. IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur have taken the third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively. IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati came in eighth and ninth place, respectively, with AIIMS Delhi coming in seventh. IIT Kharagpur took sixth place. Delhi's JNU has secured the tenth position.

In 2023, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, and IIT Delhi came in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively. IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Guwahati continued the IIT dominance by securing the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots on the list, with AIIMS Delhi making a lasting impression at number six. Jawaharlal Nehru University of Delhi came in at number ten.



Three new categories—"open universities," "Skill universities," and "State funded government universities"—have been added to the ninth edition of the list. In addition, the Ministry intends to launch "sustainability rankings" starting the following year, according to AICTE Chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe. This year, there has also been a modification to the evaluation criteria. Medical institutes have seen a change in the faculty-to-student ratio from 1:15 to 1:10, while state government universities have seen an increase from 1:15 to 1:20.