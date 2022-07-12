Education minister to release NIRF ranking 2022 on July 15

Photo: PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF ranking 2022 on Friday (July 15), announced by the Ministry of Education on Twitter today (July 12).

"On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri dpradhanbjp will release IndiaRankings2022 under NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories and subject domains. Stay tuned!"

On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri dpradhanbjp will release IndiaRankings2022 under NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/zqY1HWXHov July 12, 2022

NIRF India Ranking 2022 will be announced for eleven courses -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

Read: Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan: India needs forward-looking schools to prepare 21st-century students