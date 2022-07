NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Delhi fourth in list of India's top 10 educational institutes, know which one is on top

NIRF Ranking 2022

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022) has released the list of India's top colleges and universities today (15). The NIRF ranking list is released for 11 categories. In the engineering category, IIT Madras has secured rank 1 followed by IIT Bengaluru, Bombay, and Delhi.

NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Madras best among engineering colleges

1- IIT Madras

2- IIT Delhi

3- IIT Bombay

4- IIT Kanpur

5- IIT Kharagpur

6- IIT Roorkee

7- IIT Guwahati

8- NIT Trichy

9- IIT Hyderabad

10- NIT Karnataka

NIRF Ranking 2022: Overall category

1- IIT Madras

2- IISc Bangalore

3- IIT Bangalore

4- IIT Delhi

5- IIT Kanpur

6- IIT Kharagpur

7- IIT Roorkee

8- IIT Guwahati

9- AIIMS New Delhi

10- JNU