NIOS Class 10 Practical exam 2022 date announced: Exam to begin on THIS date, details here

NIOS Class 10 exam 2022| Photo: PTI

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the practical exam dates for the Secondary, or Class 10, and Senior Secondary, or Class 12. The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams have been scheduled to begin on September 16.

The NIOS admit card 2022 for the September practical exams will be made available in the first week of September, and the date sheet for theory exams will be issued by the end of August.

While announcing the NIOS practical exam date sheets, the institute in a statement said, “The attendance sheets for practical examinations will be made available on the NIOS portal which can be downloaded by Practical Examination Centre. The marks of internal assessments and practical exams are to be uploaded at NIOS portal during the conduct of practical examinations on a daily basis by the Practical exam centres.”

The NIOS Secondary Class 10th practical exam will be held for the Science and Technology, Home Science and Carnatic Sangeet papers on the first day, papers including Home Science, Biology, Geography, Painting, Computer Science, Mass Communication and Early Childhood Care and Education in the Senior Secondary 12th practical examinations.

Read: NTA NEET 2022 Answer Key expected today by 7 pm at neet.nta.nic.in, check details