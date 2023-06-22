Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NIOS Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Public Exam results expected soon at results.nios.ac.in, know when and where to check

Once declared, NIOS results will be available on the official website, results.nios.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

NIOS Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Public Exam results expected soon at results.nios.ac.in, know when and where to check
File photo

NIOS Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to release the April-May public examination for Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. NIOS result 2023 date and time is yet to be announced. Once declared, NIOS results will be available on the official website, results.nios.ac.in. 

As per the schedule released earlier, NIOS Class 10 and 12 public exams were conducted for April 6 to May 8, 2023 and results are expected to be announced within six weeks from the last date of examination.

NIOS Class 10, 12 results 2023: How to check 
Visit the official website, results.nios.ac.in.
Click on the ‘Public Examination Result 2023’ link
Enter your enrollment number and login.
Check and download the result.

Once announced, students can collect migration-cum-transfer-certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificate through their respective AIs.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP Police Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Application process to begin soon for UPPRPB 52699 Constable posts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.