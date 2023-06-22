NIOS Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Public Exam results expected soon at results.nios.ac.in, know when and where to check

File photo

NIOS Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to release the April-May public examination for Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. NIOS result 2023 date and time is yet to be announced. Once declared, NIOS results will be available on the official website, results.nios.ac.in.

As per the schedule released earlier, NIOS Class 10 and 12 public exams were conducted for April 6 to May 8, 2023 and results are expected to be announced within six weeks from the last date of examination.

NIOS Class 10, 12 results 2023: How to check

Visit the official website, results.nios.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Public Examination Result 2023’ link

Enter your enrollment number and login.

Check and download the result.

Once announced, students can collect migration-cum-transfer-certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificate through their respective AIs.