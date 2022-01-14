NIOS Result 2021: October-November Public exam results for class 10th, 12th DECLARED at nios.ac.in

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of class 10th, 12th Result 2021 today, on January 14, 2022. Around 57,000 candidates received the result today. Candidates who appeared in the October – November Public exams, can check the result through the official websites - nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2021 were conducted from November 12 to December 15, 2021. NIOS also started the registration for April/May Public exams on January 1, 2022. Interested candidates can register through the official website – nios.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. NIOS Public Exams are scheduled to be conducted in April/May, 2022, the dates of which will be released soon. For candidates who have registered or appeared in the October-November 2021 exam, the process of registration will begin on January 16 and will end on January 31, 2022.

NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2021 was announced via the official Twitter handle. It read, "NIOS has declared today, the result of Secondary Course and Sr. Secondary course Nov-Dec 2021 Exam. A total number of 57258 learners for Secondary course and 82043 learners for Sr. Secondary course Exam were registered."

NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2021: Steps to check

- Visit the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling – nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in.

- Click on the link that reads 'Examination/Results' available on the homepage,

- Enter your required details - Enrollment Number and Captcha to log in.

- Your October, November Public exam result will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy for future references.

NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2021 Direct Link: results.nios.ac.in