NIOS Public Registration 2023: Registration date extended till Jan 25 for 10th, 12th at nios.ac.in

The NIOS Public registration deadline for April–May 2023 has been moved up to January 25. The exam form can thereafter be filled out by applicants from January 26 through January 30 with a late fee of Rs. 100 per topic.

Exciting news for the tens of thousands of students preparing for the public examination in April and May 2023. The deadline for completing the registration process for the Public Examination 2023, which will take place in April-May 2023, has been extended by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Students in stream 1 block 1 and those who failed previous exams may register for the public exam in April-May 2023 from January 11 to 25, without incurring a late registration fee, according to a notice released by the institute on January 10, 2023.

Registration for the April-May 2023 Public was earlier due on January 10, and the procedure of registering with a late fee was scheduled to expire today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The registration period for students from previous sessions opened on December 26 at the same time.

NIOS Public Exam 2023: Registration with late fee

The dates for late registration have also been extended by NIOS, which students should be aware of. For the April-May NIOS Public Exam 2023, students have until January 30 to complete the form.

In addition to the required examination cost, there is a late fee of Rs 100 per subject. In addition to the examination price, you will also be able to register from January 31 to February 4, 2023, for a total of Rs 1500. The cost for each subject's theory exam has been established by NIOS at Rs 250, with practical subjects requiring an additional Rs 120 deposit.

Exam form at nios.ac.in

In this instance, students can complete the application for the NIOS Public Exam 2023 on the institute's official website, nios.ac.in, which will take place in April or May. Candidates must first register, then log in using their account details to complete their online exam registration.