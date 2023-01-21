Search icon
NIOS Public Exam result 2022 declared for class 10, 12 at results.nios.ac.in, get direct link here

The result for Secondary and Senior Secondary Exam conducted in October- November 2022 can be checked on the official site of NIOS at results.nios.ac.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

File photo

NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Classes 10, and 12 have been declared by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The Secondary and Senior Secondary Exam was conducted in October- November 2022. Results can be downloaded from the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.

To access results, candidates have to enter their enrolment number on the official website. The Class 10, and 12 board exams were conducted in October- November 2022 at various exam centres across the country. 

NIOS Public Exam Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of NIOS Result at results.nios.ac.in.
  • On the home page, Click on NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 link 
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates may submit an application for result rectification for subjects taken in the October/November 2022 Secondary and Senior Secondary Public Examination. The candidates have to pay Rs. 50 for each form of rectification, as each requires a different course of action.

NIOS Public Exam Result 2022: DIRECT LINK

