NIOS Public Exam 2022: Date sheet released for class 10th, 12th - Check official notice here

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to conduct Public Exams 2022 in the month of April- May 2022. The NIOS theory exam for secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2022 will begin from April 6, 2022. The exam will be conducted in an offline mode.

NIOS exam will be held in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Government/Private schools affiliated with CBSE/State Boards including Accredited Institution (Study Centre) of NIOS. Schools will be required to register for the exam centres through online mode.

NIOS shared notice on Twitter and wrote, "The next NIOS Public (Theory) Exam for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is likely to be commenced from 06.04.2022. The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for NIOS exam centres online through URL: exams.nios.ac.in. "

NIOS public examination is conducted twice a year in the months of April-May and October-November.

NIOS notice reads, “The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for examination centres online at NIOS website The URL for exam centre registration is exams.nios.ac The Portal is now open for Exam Centre registration. The norms for the exam Centre are available at the website Bank Acceptance Performa has been done away from this examination.”