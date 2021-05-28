NIOS on-demand examination result declared for class 10 and 12, check direct link here

The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared the results of the NIOS on-demand exam of class 10 and class 12. The exams for class 10 and Class 12 were held in the month of April. Candidates can check the on-demand examination results of class 10 and class 12 on the official website of NIOS. The official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling is results.nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling had conducted on-demand examinations for class 10 and class 12 from April 1 to April 15 across the country. Earlier, NIOS had released the certificate programme results. This result was released on voc.nios.ac.in. Also, due to the second wave of COVID-19, the National Institute of Open Schooling had postponed its secondary course examinations until further notice, which was scheduled to be held in June.

Check NIOS on-demand examination result with these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS is results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Here on the home page, you will find a link to the on-demand result.

Step 3: On clicking, a new page will open.

Step 4: Where you need to enter your login details.

Step 5: After this, your on-demand result of class 10 and class 12 will open.

Step 6: Which you can download and take a printout for future reference.

Students can apply is Rechecking or Re-evaluation if they have any doubts. The charges (per subject) for On-Demand Examination will be:

Course: Secondary

Rechecking: 300

Re-evaluation: Not Applicable

Course: Sr. Secondary

Rechecking: 300

Re-evaluation: 1000