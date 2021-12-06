NIOS ODE 2022: Registrations for class 10, 12 to begin TODAY at nios.ac.in - Details inside

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to begin registrations for Classes 10, 12 for On-Demand Examination (ODE 2022) from today (December 6). Students can apply for NIOS ODE 2022 exams through the official websites -- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS ODE Exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from January 4 at NIOS headquarters and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas. NIOS is likely to release the detailed date sheet of ODE 2022 on the official website soon. As per NIOS notice, the On-Demand Examination will be conducted for four days in a week at NIOS HQ (Tuesday to Friday) and three days a week- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Kendriya Vidyalayas.

How to Register For NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022

Visit the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in

Click on the registration link

Enter your credentials including phone number and email ID

Log in using OTP sent on mobile and email ID

NIOS registration form will appear on the screen

Enter the required details

Upload the required documents

Select subjects, preferred dates of the exam, and other details

Pay the exam fee for the selected subjects

Submit the form

NIOS 2022 Class 10, 12 Registration: List Of Required Documents

Documents needed for NIOS 2022 registrations are as follows:

- Recent coloured passport size photograph

- Signature

- Valid identity proof like Aadhaar card, ration card among others

- Valid proof of date of birth

- Residence proof

- Address proof

- Caste certificate (if mentioned)

- Complete list of documents is available at sdmis.nios.ac.in