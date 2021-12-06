Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NIOS ODE 2022: Registrations for class 10, 12 to begin TODAY at nios.ac.in - Details inside

NIOS ODE exam 2022 will be conducted at NIOS headquarters and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas from January 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 06, 2021, 06:40 AM IST

NIOS ODE 2022: Registrations for class 10, 12 to begin TODAY at nios.ac.in - Details inside

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to begin registrations for Classes 10, 12 for On-Demand Examination (ODE 2022) from today (December 6). Students can apply for NIOS ODE 2022 exams through the official websites -- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS ODE Exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from January 4 at NIOS headquarters and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas. NIOS is likely to release the detailed date sheet of ODE 2022 on the official website soon. As per NIOS notice, the On-Demand Examination will be conducted for four days in a week at NIOS HQ (Tuesday to Friday) and three days a week- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Kendriya Vidyalayas.

How to Register For NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022

  • Visit the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in
  • Click on the registration link
  • Enter your credentials including phone number and email ID
  • Log in using OTP sent on mobile and email ID
  • NIOS registration form will appear on the screen
  • Enter the required details
  • Upload the required documents
  • Select subjects, preferred dates of the exam, and other details
  • Pay the exam fee for the selected subjects
  • Submit the form

NIOS 2022 Class 10, 12 Registration: List Of Required Documents

Documents needed for NIOS 2022 registrations are as follows:

- Recent coloured passport size photograph

- Signature

- Valid identity proof like Aadhaar card, ration card among others

- Valid proof of date of birth

- Residence proof

- Address proof

- Caste certificate (if mentioned)

- Complete list of documents is available at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.