NIOS ODE 2022: Registrations for class 10, 12 to begin TODAY at nios.ac.in - Details inside

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to begin registrations for Classes 10, 12 for On-Demand Examination (ODE 2022) from today (December 6). Students can apply for NIOS ODE 2022 exams through the official websites -- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.
NIOS ODE Exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from January 4 at NIOS headquarters and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas. NIOS is likely to release the detailed date sheet of ODE 2022 on the official website soon. As per NIOS notice, the On-Demand Examination will be conducted for four days in a week at NIOS HQ (Tuesday to Friday) and three days a week- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Kendriya Vidyalayas.
How to Register For NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022
NIOS 2022 Class 10, 12 Registration: List Of Required Documents
Documents needed for NIOS 2022 registrations are as follows:
- Recent coloured passport size photograph
- Signature
- Valid identity proof like Aadhaar card, ration card among others
- Valid proof of date of birth
- Residence proof
- Address proof
- Caste certificate (if mentioned)
- Complete list of documents is available at sdmis.nios.ac.in