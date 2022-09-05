Search icon
NIOS Class 10, 12 theory exam schedule out at sdmis.nios.ac.in: Details here

NIOS Class 10, 12 theory exam schedule released at the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

NIOS 10,12 result released | Photo: PTI

National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS has released the exam dates for the Class 10th and 12th theory exams scheduled to take place on October 2022. Candidates who have applied to appear for the NIOS 10, 12 exams can check the complete schedule at the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

As per the official notice issued, the NIOS 2022 Theory Exams will begin on October 12 for both Classes 10 and 12 students. All of the exams, for Classes 10 and 12, will begin from 2:30 PM onwards. NIOS is expected to release the hall tickets for the October Theory Exams 2022 soon. Keep a check here for the latest updates.

As per reports, NIOS 10, 12 admit card will be issued on the official website shortly. Students appearing for the exams are advised to keep visiting this page for details on the admit card and examination. 

