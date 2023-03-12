NIOS Exam 2023: Date sheets for class 10th and 12th released at sdmis.nios.ac.in, check exam schedule here

File photo

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exam datesheet for class 10, and 12 have been released for all Indian exam centres. Students can check the detailed date sheet on the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The secondary and senior secondary public exams (theory) for April and May 2023 will start on April 6, 2023, and end on May 8, 2023. Six weeks after the exam, the results will be declared. NIOS will issue the marksheet-cum-certificate and the migration-cum-transfer certificate through their respective AIs.

NIOS class 10th and 12th date sheet: How to check

Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Go to the Notification tab

Click on “Notification for Theory Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April 2023 – All India Exam Centres”

A pdf will appear on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

