Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NIOS Exam 2023: Date sheets for class 10th and 12th released at sdmis.nios.ac.in, check exam schedule here

NIOS class 10, and 12 exam date sheet can be downloaded at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

NIOS Exam 2023: Date sheets for class 10th and 12th released at sdmis.nios.ac.in, check exam schedule here
File photo

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exam datesheet for class 10, and 12 have been released for all Indian exam centres. Students can check the detailed date sheet on the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The secondary and senior secondary public exams (theory) for April and May 2023 will start on April 6, 2023, and end on May 8, 2023. Six weeks after the exam, the results will be declared. NIOS will issue the marksheet-cum-certificate and the migration-cum-transfer certificate through their respective AIs.

NIOS class 10th and 12th date sheet: How to check

  • Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in
  • Go to the Notification tab
  • Click on “Notification for Theory Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April 2023 – All India Exam Centres”
  • A pdf will appear on the screen
  • Check and take the print for future reference.

NIOS class 10th and 12th date sheet: Direct link 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.