The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially announced Class 10th Result 2025 on its official website-results.nios.ac.in. The NIOS had declared the results of the years 2023 and 2024 on June 25 and 27 respectively and so this year as well they have declared the results at the end of the month on June 30. Students who have taken the exam can check their NIOS Class 10th Result 2025 on the official website nios.ac.in or directly from results.nios.ac.in. Candidates can download their results from these websites as well.

How to check NIOS Class 10 results

As the results are out, students can check their marks online. To check and download the NIOS Class 10 result, students will be required to visit the official website and first log in with their enrollment number, allotted to them on their admit card.

Students need to follow these few steps to check and download NIOS class 10th scorecards:

Step 1: Open the NIOS official website, nios.ac.in or direct result link: results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Then click “Result/Examination” shown on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on “NIOS Class 10 Result 2025”.

Step 4: Then enter your enrollment number and the captcha.

Step 5: Select Submit.

Step 6: After submission, the exam result will appear which you can download and save on your desktop.

The NIOS Class 10 exams 2025 were conducted from April 9 to May 19. Additionally, Class 12 results have been declared on June 16, this month. Meanwhile, students can access their scorecards from the DigiLocker app as well. The NIOS board exams for both Class 10 and 12 exams for Indians and those taking exams outside were conducted from April 9.

How to check results via SMS

At a time when so many students check their results online, websites often crash and do not work during heavy traffic. In such a case, students can check their results via SMS also. Simply open the SMS and type a message in this format: “NIOS10 along with enrolment number” and send this to- 5676750 after which students will receive the result through SMS.