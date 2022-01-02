NIOS class 10th, 12th Exams: Registration for April/May Public exams begins on nios.ac.in – Details here

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) registrations for class 10th, 12th Exams 2022 has begun on January 1, 2022. Interested candidates can register through the official website – nios.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. NIOS Public Exams are scheduled to be conducted in April/May, 2022, the dates of which will be released soon.

For candidates who have registered or appeared in the October-November 2021 exam, the process of registration will begin on January 16 and will end on January 31, 2022.

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Steps to register

- Visit the official website of NIOS Public Exams 2022 – nios.ac.in.

- On the Homepage, click on the '10th, 12th Public Exams 2022 Registration' link

- Enter your required details -- Enrolment Number and other details.

- Upload the documents and pay the application fee.

- Take a printout of the NIOS Public Exams 2022 registration form for future use.

Also, NIOS ODE Exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from January 4 at NIOS headquarters and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas. NIOS is likely to release the detailed date sheet of ODE 2022 on the official website soon. As per NIOS notice, the On-Demand Examination will be conducted for four days in a week at NIOS HQ (Tuesday to Friday) and three days a week- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Kendriya Vidyalayas.