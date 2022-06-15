NIOS Class 10th 12th Exam Results 2022 DECLARED at nios.ac.in for April Public exam, check direct link

File Photo

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 today - June 15, 2022. The students who appeared for their exam in April can check their NIOS Class 10th 12th April Exam Results 2022 online at nios.ac.in or through the direct link mentioned above.

Notably, the results of more than 1 lakh people were declared today. According to the press release, in class 10th results, 50.53% of students passed while in class 12th 52.23% of students cleared the exam. Candidates can collect their NIOS Class 10th 12th Exam Results 2022 documents from the study centres.

Candidates will be able to check their NIOS Class 10th 12th Exam Results 2022 by entering their NIOS roll numbers. The same can be fetched from the NIOS April Hall Tickets 2022.

NIOS Class 10th 12th Exam Results 2022: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling - nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the results tab and click on the 'NIOS Class 10th 12th April Exam Results 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter log-in details like roll number as provided on the Hall Ticket.

Step 4: Your NIOS April Exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of it for future use.

All candidates are advised to download their NIOS 10th 12th Exam Results 2022. For further updates about the next season of exams, candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for updates.