NIOS Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 postponed due to COVID-19 surge

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Wednesday cancelled the Class 10 board examinations and postponed Class 12 board examinations due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The Class 10 board exams of NIOS were scheduled to be held in June.

"The Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby canceled and the Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order," NIOS said in an official notice.

The new dates for the class 12 board examinations have not been announced yet and the NIOS said that it will release a new notification with revised dates at least 15 days ahead of the beginning of the exams. The NIOS said in April that it will take a decision regarding the June exams by May 20.

The decision is in line with that of CBSE. The Central Board of Secondary Education too had postponed clas 12 exams after which several state boards have taken the decision.

For class 10 students, NIOS said that it will devise a new evaluation process and suitable criteria for assessment. NIOs said that it will opt for a mode of assessment which is in the "best interest of learners". Since NIOS are open schools and classes are conducted in distance mode, the continuous assessment mode is not possible to evaluate students which is opted by other school boards.

The decision comes after several students were demanding postponement due to Covid-19 situation. The CBSE, CISCE and many other state boards have already deferred class 12 exams and have cancelled class 10 exams.