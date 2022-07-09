NIOS Class 10, 12 admission 2022: Last date to apply extended till July 31

NIOS Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS has extended the last date to register for Secondary and Sinor Secondary courses till July 31. Candidates willing to apply can still register from the official website-- nios.ac.in. These NIOS 10, 12 examinations are scheduled for April 2023.

“National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous organisation under the @EduMinOfIndia, offers Academic, Vocational & OBE courses through ODL mode. The online registration in Secondary & Sr.Secondary courses is open now. For details visit: http://nios.ac.in”, reads the official tweeter handle of NIOS.

NIOS Class 10th and 12th admissions 2022: How to register

Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration button

Key in the required credentials and upload the necessary documents

Take print out for future reference.

