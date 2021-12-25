NIOS Admit Card released for Vocational, D.El.Ed courses at nios-voc.demodevelopment.com - Check steps to download

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for Jan 2022 examination for Vocational and D.El.Ed. Offline (J&K) courses on December 25, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of NIOS, nios-voc.demodevelopment.com. The date sheet of theory examination is available on the NIOS website nios.ac.in and voc.nios.ac.in.

The theory exam for vocational courses and D.El.Ed is scheduled to be conducted on January 3 to 12, 2022.

NIOS Public Exam Hall Ticket 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the official website, nios-voc.demodevelopment.com.

- On the home page, click on the hall ticket link.

- Enter the required details.

- Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the hall ticket and download it.

- Keep a printout for further requirement

NIOS Public Exam Hall Ticket 2022 Direct Link: nios-voc.demodevelopment.com/hall-ticket