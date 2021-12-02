NIOS 2022: Registrations for October admission to begin at nios.ac.in

File photo

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has begun registrations for admission to secondary, senior secondary and vocational courses for the October 2022 exam. Interested candidates can apply for NIOS admission through the official website, nios.ac.in.

The last date to apply without a late fee is January 31, 2022. The NIOS registration will be extended to March 15, with a late fee. Candidates who apply between February 1 and February 15 must pay a late charge of Rs 200. Those who apply between February 16 and February 28 must pay a late fee of Rs 400. Candidates who apply between March 1 and 15 will be charged a late fee of Rs 700.

NIOS admission 2022: Know how to apply

- Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

- On the homepage, click on the application submission link

- Go to the application form

- Enter the personal details and other details in the application form

- Upload the required documents

- Submit the form along with the document