NIOS 10th, 12th exam result 2019 to release soon; check nios.ac.in for details

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) activated the result link of class 10 & 12 for the September- October 2019 Examination on the official website. It is expected that the results will be declared very soon.

Candidates check the official website- nios.ac.in for updates.

The NIOS class 10, 12 exams were conducted from October 3, 2019, to November 2019.

Steps to check NIOS class 10, 12 results 2019

1. Go to the official website- nios.ac.in

2. Click on the 'result' section present on the homepage.

3. A new page will appear. Click on the link which says 'public exam result October- November 2019'.

4. Enter your credentials.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

About National Institute of Open Schooling:

According to the official website of NIOS, "NIOS is "Open School" to cater to the needs of a heterogeneous group of learners up to pre-degree level. It was started as a project with in-built flexibilities by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 1979. In 1986, the National Policy on Education suggested strengthening of Open School System for extending open learning facilities in a phased manner at secondary level all over the country as an independent system with its own curriculum and examination leading to certification."