NIFT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 posts at nift.ac.in – Check last date, selection process and eligibility

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is inviting applications for 24 Assistant, Assistant Warden, Stenographer Grade-III, Nurse, Junior Assistant, Library Assistant, Machine Mechanics & Lab Assistant Vacancy. The last date to apply is January 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nift.ac.in.

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application form: December 11, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application form: January 10, 2022

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant (Finance & Accounts): 01 post

Assistant (Admin.): 01 post

Assistant Warden (Girls): 02 posts

Stenographer Grade-III: 01 post

Nurse: 01 post

Junior Assistant: 07 posts

Library Assistant: 01 post

Machine Mechanics: 03 posts

Lab Assistant: 07 posts

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant (Finance & Accounts): Bachelor’s Degree/ Master’s Degree in Commerce from recognized University / Institution.

Assistant (Admin.): Graduate from a recognized university/ Institution.

Assistant Warden (Girls): Graduate from a recognized university/ Institution.

Stenographer Grade-III: Graduate from a recognized University and Minimum speed of 80 wpm inshort hand and 40 wpm in typing.

Nurse: B.Sc(Hons.) in Nursing OR B.Sc. Nursing OR Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) OR Diploma in General Nursing and midwifery and Registered as Nurse or Nurse and midwifery (RN or RN and RM) with State Nursing Council.

Junior Assistant: Passed 10+2 examination from a Board or its equivalent recognized by the Government. A typing speed of 30 w.p.m in English or 25 w.p.w. in Hindi.

Library Assistant: Graduate with diploma in Library Science OR Bachelors’ Degree in Library Science from recognized University/ Institution.

Machine Mechanics: Full time two years Diploma OR ITI/NSTI/IDTR/IGTR/NCVT National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) or National Trade Certificate (NTC) in trade of Fitter/ Turner / Machinist/ Mechanic/ Tool & Die Maker (NSQF level 5). OR 3 years Diploma in Mechanical engineering branch OR Full time two years Diploma OR ITI/ NSTI / IDTR/ IGTR in Instrument Mechanic / Mechanic Industrial Electronics.

Lab Assistant: Full time two year Diploma/ certificate/ ITI in Additive Manufacturing Technician/ turner– /fitter–machinist. OR one year certificate / ITI in Leather Goods maker/ IHT in Handloom & Textile/ ITI in Weaving Technician for Silk & Woolen Fabrics/ ITI in Digital Photographer/ Video Camaraman/ Information & Communication Technology System Technology carpentry/ ITI in Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance / Desktop Publishing Operator/ Multimedia Animation & Special Effects/ Data Entry Operator/ Database System Assistant.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Demand Draft drawn in favour of NIFT General Account Payable at Kangra (H.P.).

For General/EWS/OBC Candidates: 590/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Female Candidates: Ne Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in prescribed application form along with self-attested copies of relevant certificates and testimonials Send by registered post/speed post to The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra, NIFT Campus, Chheb, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh 176001 on or before January 10, 2022

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Selection Process: Selection will be based on a Written/skill or competency test.

NIFT Recruitment 2022: notification: nift.ac.in/kangra