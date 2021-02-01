Headlines

Education

NIFT entrance exam 2021: Admit cards released, here's how to download

Candidates are required to produce a negative COVID-19 test report as a mandatory document at the centres to be able to sit for the entrance exam.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2021, 03:41 PM IST

NIFT entrance exam 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit cards for the NIFT entrance exam 2021 today (February 1). The candidates who will be appearing for the NIFT entrance exam on February 14 can download their hall ticket or admit card from the official website: nift.ac.in.

After the NIFT entrance test 2021, the candidates who are shortlisted will have to follow further steps for admission. These are a situation test, a group discussion, and an interview.

The NIFT 2021 entrance exam will be held offline at around 32 exam centres across the country. Candidates are required to produce a negative COVID-19 test report as a mandatory document at these centres to be able to sit for the entrance exam. 

It is to be noted that NIFT provides a variety of courses in the field of fashion and design. Some of the courses offered by the NIFT are BDes in fashion communication, BFTech in apparel production, BDes in Leather Design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in Knitwear design, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Fashion Technology, and Master of Design. The entrance test is going to be conducted for admission to 16 NIFT campuses all over the country.

For the candidates appearing for the NIFT entrance exam 2021, here's how to download the NIFT admit card 2021:

- The candidates need to visit the official website to download their NIFT admit card 2021: nift.ac.in

- Under the Admission 2021 option on the homepage, the candidates can find out and click on the link of 'Admit Card for Written Exam.'

- A new window will open for the candidates. They can then log in with their application number, date of birth, and email id.

- The candidates can then download the admit card and take a printout for use in the future.

