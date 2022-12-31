Search icon
NIFT 2023 registration process to end today at nift.ac.in, know how to apply

Interested candidates can register through the official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

File photo

The registration process for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 will end today, December 31, 2022 by the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Interested candidates can register through the official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in.

“Candidates who have not completed the registration process for admission in NIFT are advised to complete the registration & pay the application fee as the last date for Online Registration of NIFT Admission is 31 st December 2022.,” reads the official notification.

With a late fee of Rs 5000, candidates can apply from January 1, 2023, till January 8, 2023. From January 9, 2023 till  January 12, candidates can edit their applications. The NIFT entrance exam 2023 admit cards will be released on January 15. The CBT Entrance Examination for all UG & PG Programmes will be conducted on February 5th, 2023.

NIFT Application Form 2023: How to apply 

  • Visit the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in.
  • Click on the “NIFT 2023 Registration Link.”
  • Get yourself Registered by providing the details.
  • Fill up the application process.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
  • Download NIFT 2023 application form and take a printout

Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
