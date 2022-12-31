NIFT 2023 registration process to end today at nift.ac.in, know how to apply

File photo

The registration process for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 will end today, December 31, 2022 by the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Interested candidates can register through the official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in.

“Candidates who have not completed the registration process for admission in NIFT are advised to complete the registration & pay the application fee as the last date for Online Registration of NIFT Admission is 31 st December 2022.,” reads the official notification.

With a late fee of Rs 5000, candidates can apply from January 1, 2023, till January 8, 2023. From January 9, 2023 till January 12, candidates can edit their applications. The NIFT entrance exam 2023 admit cards will be released on January 15. The CBT Entrance Examination for all UG & PG Programmes will be conducted on February 5th, 2023.

NIFT Application Form 2023: How to apply

Visit the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in.

Click on the “NIFT 2023 Registration Link.”

Get yourself Registered by providing the details.

Fill up the application process.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download NIFT 2023 application form and take a printout

