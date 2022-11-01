Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NIFT 2023 Registration process starts at nift.ac.in: All you need to know here

NIFT 2023 registration process has been started today at the official website-- nift.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

NIFT 2023 Registration process starts at nift.ac.in: All you need to know here
NIFT 2023 | Photo: PTI

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started the registration process for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 today (November 1). Interested candidates can register online at the official website-- nift.ac.in. The last date to register for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 is December 31. 

Candidates will be able to register till the First week of January 2023 with a late fee of Rs 5000. The NIFT UG/ PG examination is scheduled to be held on February 5, 2023.

NIFT Registration 2023: Application fee

Candidates from the General category must submit an application fee of Rs 3000, while those from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disability (PwD) categories should pay an application fee of Rs 1500.

Read: NEET 2023-24: Official notification to release in March, details here

NIFT Registration 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the NIFT 2023 registration link
  • Register and upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Download NIFT 2022 application form
  • Take a print out for further reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's family, friends watch film in customised t-shirts imprinted with her Junoon look
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering 'unfortunate injury', writes 'breaks my heart to inform you...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.