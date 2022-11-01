NIFT 2023 Registration process starts at nift.ac.in: All you need to know here

NIFT 2023 | Photo: PTI

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started the registration process for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 today (November 1). Interested candidates can register online at the official website-- nift.ac.in. The last date to register for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 is December 31.

Candidates will be able to register till the First week of January 2023 with a late fee of Rs 5000. The NIFT UG/ PG examination is scheduled to be held on February 5, 2023.

NIFT Registration 2023: Application fee

Candidates from the General category must submit an application fee of Rs 3000, while those from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disability (PwD) categories should pay an application fee of Rs 1500.

NIFT Registration 2023: How to apply