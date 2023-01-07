Search icon
NIFT Entrance Exam 2023: Registration with late fees will end tomorrow, details here

NIFT Entrance Exam 2023 registration process to end tomorrow (January 8).

NIFT 2023 registration process to end tomorrow | Photo: PTI

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) registration will end tomorrow (January 8). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the NIFT Entrance Exam 2023 can register online from the official website, nift.ac.in.

To register for the NIFT Entrance Exam 2023 will have to pay a late fee for application of Rs 5000 in addition to the applicable application fee. NIFT UG/ PG and NLEA (UG) BDes and BF Tech examinations will be conducted on the 5th of February 2023. 

The NEET UG/ PG and NLEA (UG) BDes and BF Tech examinations admit card will be released on January 15. The CBT Entrance Examination for all UG & PG Programmes and GAT Exam (CBT) will be conducted on February 5.

Read: NTA AISSEE 2023 tomorrow: Exam date, time, other details here

NIFT Registration 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the NIFT 2023 registration link
  • Register and upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Download NIFT 2022 application form
  • Take a printout for further reference.
