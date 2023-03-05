Search icon
NIC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 598 Technical Assistant, other posts, know how to apply and salary

Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of NIELIT at nielit.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 4, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 598 posts in the organization.

File photo

National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is inviting applications for Technical Assistants and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of NIELIT at nielit.gov.in.  The last date to apply is April 4, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 598 posts in the organization. 

Vacancy Details

Scientist B Group A: 71 posts
Scientist Officer/ Engineer: 196 posts
Scientist/ Technical Assistant: 331 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Scientist B
A Pass in Bachelor Degree in Engineering OR Bachelor in Technology OR Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers OR Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers OR Master Degree in Science (MSc) OR Master Degree in Computer Application OR Master Degree in Engineering /Technology (ME /M.Tech) OR Master Degree in Philosophy (M Phil) in the field.

Scientist Officer/ Engineer, Scientist/ Technical Assistant: Candidate must have cleared M.Sc/MS/MCA/BE/B.Tech in any other or in combination mentioned on the Detailed Notification.

NIC recruitment notification

 

