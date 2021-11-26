NHPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at nhpcindia.com – Check salary, eligibility, last date

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) is inviting applications for 16 Graduate Apprentice vacancies. The last date to apply is December 7, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nhpcindia.com.

NHPC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Post: Graduate Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 16

Stipend: A monthly stipend of Rs. 9000/- shall be given to the Graduate Apprentice Trainees during their one-year Apprenticeship at Baira Siul Power Station as per norms of Apprenticeship Act, 1961 and guidelines of Ministry of Skill as per Apprentice Act and/or Notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India, New Delhi, as amended from time to time.

NHPC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Discipline wise Details

Civil: 06

Electrical: 05

Mechanical: 04

IT/Computer Science: 01

Total: 16

NHPC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done B.Tech (04 Year Engineering Degree) in respective disciplines from any institution recognized by AICTE through regular mode.

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online in the prescribed Application form along with self-attested all relevant documents send by Speed Post/Registered Post/by Hand to the Senior Manager (HR), Baira Siul Power Station(NHPC Ltd.), Surangani, Tehsil-Salooni, Dist.-Chamba-176317 (Himachal Pradesh) on or before December 07, 2021. Candidates should register themselves on the Apprenticeship portal at mhrdnats.gov.in and apply through the portal.

NHPC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection Process: Selection will be based on interview.

NHPC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date for application form submission: December 07, 2021

NHPC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Notification: portal.mhrdnats.gov.in