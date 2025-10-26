NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 released at nhpcindia.com; get direct LINK, steps to download here

The computer-based test (CBT) for the positions of Junior Engineer and other various posts is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025.

NHPC JE admit card: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) has released the NHPC Junior Engineer (JE) Admit Card 2025 at its official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets at nhpcindia.com. The computer-based test (CBT) for the positions of Junior Engineer and other various posts is scheduled to be conducted on 29th October 2025.

Steps to check NHPC JE Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website at nhpcindia.com.

Step 2: Look for the active link titled 'NHPC JE Admit Card 2025' or 'Download Call Letter'under the latest updates/careers section.

Step 3: Click on the link, and you will be redirected to a login portal.

Step 4: Enter your registered User ID and Password.

Step 5: Your NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Verify all details, download the PDF file, and take a clear printout for examination day.

Get a direct link to download the NHPC JE admit card HERE.

In case of any error, candidates are advised to immediately contact the NHPC recruitment helpline. Candidates are reminded to carry their printed NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 along with a valid photo ID (such as Aadhar Card, Driver's License, or Passport) to the examination centre on the day of the test.

NHPC Recruitment

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 248 vacancies across several engineering and administrative roles, making it a significant opportunity for job seekers in the public sector.