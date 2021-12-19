NHM UP Recruitment: Apply for 2900 Lab Technician, STS and other posts at upnrhm.gov.in – Check eligibility, last date

National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) is inviting applications for 2900 Lab Technician, STS and Other Posts. The last date to apply is January 7, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UP NHM, upnrhm.gov.in.

NHM UP is seeking applications from eligible candidates for 2,900+ contractual vacancies of Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) and Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS).

NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Vacancy Details

Lab Technician: 2080 posts

LT IRL/C&DST: 5 posts

LT+ CBNAAT LT: 171 posts

SENIOR LT EQA: 48 posts

Lab Technician (UCHC & UPHC): 181 posts

Senior Treatment Supervisor: 293 posts

STLS: 202 posts

NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must not be more than 40 years. Candidates must have a diploma or class 12 certificate from a recognised college.

Selection Process: Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria. Admission to Computer based Test will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for document verification if shortlisted

NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Important Dates

Go-Live of Online Application form December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM

Closure of Online Application form January 07, 2022 at 11.00 AM

NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Notification: Click here