NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2980 posts at upnrhm.gov.in – Check eligibility, last date

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh is inviting applications for 2980 Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor and other posts. The last date to apply is January 7, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UP NHM, upnrhm.gov.in.
NHM UP Lab Technician Vacancy 2022 Details
Lab Technician (Blood Bank): 64 posts
Lab Technician (BCTV): 15 posts
Lab Technician (BSU): 91 posts
Lab Technician (Community Process): 1665 posts
Lab Technician (NCD-NPPCF): 04 posts
Lab Technician (NCD-NPCDCS): 224 posts
Lab Technician (Medical College): 17 posts
Lab Technician (IRL/C&DST): 05 posts
Lab Technician (CBNAAT LT): 171 posts
Senior Lab Technician EQA: 04 posts
Senior Lab Technician IRL: 21 posts
Senior Lab Technician C&DST: 23 posts
Lab Technician (UPHC): 175 posts
Lab Technician (UCHC): 06 posts
Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS): 293 posts
Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS): 202 posts
NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Eligibility Criteria
The candidate must not be more than 40 years. Candidates must have a diploma or class 12 certificate from a recognised college.
Selection Process: Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria. Admission to Computer based Test will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for document verification if shortlisted
NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Important Dates
Go-Live of Online Application form December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Closure of Online Application form January 07, 2022 at 11.00 AM
NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Notification: Click here