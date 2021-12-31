NHM UP Lab Technician Bumper Recruitment: Few day left to apply for 2980 posts at upnrhm.gov.in – Details here

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for 2980 Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor and other posts. The last date to apply is January 7, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UP NHM, upnrhm.gov.in.

NHM UP Lab Technician Vacancy 2022 Details

Lab Technician (Blood Bank): 64 posts

Lab Technician (BCTV): 15 posts

Lab Technician (BSU): 91 posts

Lab Technician (Community Process): 1665 posts

Lab Technician (NCD-NPPCF): 04 posts

Lab Technician (NCD-NPCDCS): 224 posts

Lab Technician (Medical College): 17 posts

Lab Technician (IRL/C&DST): 05 posts

Lab Technician (CBNAAT LT): 171 posts

Senior Lab Technician EQA: 04 posts

Senior Lab Technician IRL: 21 posts

Senior Lab Technician C&DST: 23 posts

Lab Technician (UPHC): 175 posts

Lab Technician (UCHC): 06 posts

Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS): 293 posts

Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS): 202 posts

NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must not be more than 40 years. Candidates must have a diploma or class 12 certificate from a recognised college.

Selection Process: Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria. Admission to Computer based Test will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for document verification if shortlisted

NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Important Dates

Go-Live of Online Application form December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM

Closure of Online Application form January 07, 2022 at 11.00 AM

NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Notification: Click here