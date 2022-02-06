NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Community Health Officers posts, apply at upnrhm.gov.in

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh is inviting applications for 4000 Community Health Officers Vacancy. The last date to apply is February 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upnrhm.gov.in
NHM UP Community Health Officers Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Community Health Officers (CHO)
No. of Vacancy: 4000
Pay Scale: 20,500/- (Per Month)
NHM UP Community Health Officers Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details
UR: 1600
EWS: 400
OBC: 1080
SC: 840
ST: 80
Total: 4000
NHM UP Community Health Officers Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done a B.Sc (Nursing) with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum.
Age Limit: 35 years
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the UP NHM Official website upnrhm.gov.in.
Starting date for online application submission: February 04, 2022
Last date for online application submission: February 13, 2022
NHM UP Community Health Officers Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria. Candidature shall be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for Document Verification Process at allocated Centre, if shortlisted.
NHM UP Community Health Officers Recruitment 2022 Notification: upnrhm.gov.in