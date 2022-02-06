NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Community Health Officers posts, apply at upnrhm.gov.in

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh is inviting applications for 4000 Community Health Officers Vacancy. The last date to apply is February 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upnrhm.gov.in

NHM UP Community Health Officers Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Community Health Officers (CHO)

No. of Vacancy: 4000

Pay Scale: 20,500/- (Per Month)

NHM UP Community Health Officers Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

UR: 1600

EWS: 400

OBC: 1080

SC: 840

ST: 80

Total: 4000

NHM UP Community Health Officers Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done a B.Sc (Nursing) with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum.

Age Limit: 35 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the UP NHM Official website upnrhm.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: February 04, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 13, 2022

NHM UP Community Health Officers Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria. Candidature shall be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for Document Verification Process at allocated Centre, if shortlisted.

NHM UP Community Health Officers Recruitment 2022 Notification: upnrhm.gov.in