NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021: Last date extended for 797 Community Health Officers posts â€“ Details here

National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has extended the application process for 797 Community Health Officers (CHO) posts through Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training. The last date to apply online is August 23, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upnrhm.gov.in.

Successful candidates shall be posted at Sub-Health Centres level HWCs as CHOs to work in coordination with the primary healthcare team.

Application invited from candidates who have passed B.Sc. (Nursing) with the integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with the integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from recognized Institute or University will be eligible to apply.

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Community Health Officer (CHO) No of Vacancy: 797

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should have General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from a recognized Institute/B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute/University

Age Limit: 35 years

Candidates must be registered as Nurse and Midwifery from UP Nurses and Midwives Council and have a valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application.

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: upnrhm.gov.in

Deadline extension notice: upnrhm.gov.in