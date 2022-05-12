NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Contractual Staff Nurse, Pharmacist posts, check details

File Photo

National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for the post of Staff Nurses and Pharmacists. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of Strategic Alliance Management Services (SAMS) - www.sams.co.in.

The application began on May 1 and the last date to apply is May 30, 2022. A total of 1,222 vacancies for Contractual Staff Nurse and Pharmacist posts will be filled through this recruitment drive for the Urban Health and Wellness Center under the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh.

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Staff Nurse - 611 Posts

Pharmacist - 611 Posts

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

STAFF NURSE

The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognised Board and have a Diploma in GNM/B.Sc. The candidate must have a certificate from the council of Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council.

PHARMACIST

The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognised Board and should have a Diploma in Pharmacist. The candidate should also have a certificate from the council of Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council.

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Age limit

21 to 40 years of age (Age relaxation will be given to candidates from the reserved category as per government rules).

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: What is the salary structure?

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000/-

Pharmacist - Rs. 15,000/-

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Application form

After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.