NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Staff Nurse, Pharmacist posts, know steps to apply

National Health Mission (NHM), MP is inviting applications for 1222 Staff Nurse and Pharmacist posts for Urban Health and Wellness Centre under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh. The last date to apply is May 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nhmmp.gov.in.

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Staff Nurse

No. of Vacancy: 611

Pay Scale: 20,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Pharmacist

No. of Vacancy: 611

Pay Scale: 15,000/- (Per Month)

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Staff Nurse: Candidate must have done class 12th Exam Passed and Diploma in GNM OR B.Sc. (Nursing) from recognized Institute and Registration in MP Nursing Council.

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years

Pharmacist: Candidate must have done class 12th Exam Passed with Biology, Chemistry & Physics and Degree OR Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized Institute and Registration in MP Pharmacy Council.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website sams.co.in.

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: May 01, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 30, 2022

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Exam Test.

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Notification: sams.co.in