NHM MLHP Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for 3393 posts â€“ Check eligibility, last date and other details

The Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh is inviting applications for Mid-Level Health Provider (MLHP) on a contract basis. This recruitment drive will fill total 3393 vacancies - 633 for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, 1003 for East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna, 786 for Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore and 971 for Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur and Kurnool. The last date to apply is November 6, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hmfw.ap.gov.in or cfw.ap.nic.in.

NHM MLHP Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Zone 1 (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam): 633

Zone 2 (East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna ): 1003

Zone 3 (Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore): 786

Zone 4 (Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur and Kurnool): 971

NHM MLHP Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Date of Notification: October 21, 2021

Last Date for receipt of applications: November 6, 2021

Date of publication of the provisional merit list: November 10, 2021

Last date for receipt of objections on the provisional merit list: November 12, 2021

Date of publication of final merit list: November 15, 2021

Date of publication of the provisional selection list: November 19, 2021

Last date for receipt of objections on the provisional selection list: November 21, 2021

Date of publication of final selection list: November 24, 2021

Date of counselling: November 27, 2021 to November 30, 2021

MLHP AP Recruitment 2021 - Eligibility:

1. Candidates must have done B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognized university and registered in the AP Nursing Council.

2. Candidates must have a Certificate Programme for Community Health (CPCH) as an integrated Certificate Programme in the B.Sc. (N).

3. Candidates must have completed 35 Years as on date of issue of notification. 40 years in case of BC, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped and ex-service men.