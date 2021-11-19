NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment 2021: Apply for 2700 CHO posts at cghealth.nic.in – Check eligibility, last date

National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh is inviting applications for Community Health Officers (CHO) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at cghealth.nic.in. The last day to apply is November 25, 2021 till 5 pm. This NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment drive will fill a total of 2700 vacancies under Health and Wellness Centres.

NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Bilaspur: 700 posts

Raipur: 500 posts

Bastar: 500 posts

Durg: 480 posts

Sarguja: 520 posts

NHM CHO recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have a B.Sc. Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated Course OR candidate must have a Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated Course.

NHM CHO recruitment 2021: Age limit

The minimum age limit is 21 years and the upper age of the candidates can be 35 years.

NHM CHO recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of a written test, followed by an interview. Those candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview round.

NHM CHO recruitment 2021: Application fees

For the General category, the application fee is Rs 300. Candidates from the OBC category have to shell out Rs 200, while for female candidates, SC/ST and PwD categories, the application fee is Rs 100.

NHM CHO recruitment 2021 official notification HERE.