The annual remuneration package includes attractive benefits like an official vehicle and up to Rs 29 lakh salary

Tomorrow, November 5, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will close its application process for high-profile positions (Head-Technical and Head-Toll Operation). The annual remuneration package includes attractive benefits like an official vehicle and up to Rs 29 lakh salary.



If you are interested in such a role, you have to hold a full-time, regular B.E./B.Tech. degree in civil engineering from a recognised university. Additionally, applicants are not supposed to be above the age of 55, but retired government officials can apply up to the age of 63. These positions require a minimum of 20 years of post-qualification experience in the road sector, either with government bodies, public sector undertakings (PSUs), autonomous organisations, or private enterprises.



These roles will be filled on an initial two-year contract, with the possibility of extension based on performance and organisational need. The notification by the official also stressed the need to carefully fill out the application form and meet the stated eligibility criteria and experience requirements. The candidates are informed that any questions related to job profile or experience may not be entertained after submission.



Those interested in applying must visit the NHAI’s official website at nhai.gov.in before the deadline. The NHAI reserves the right to change or cancel the recruitment process at any time without any prior notice.



This recruitment is a great opportunity for civil engineers who are already experienced to join India’s infrastructure development by getting a lucrative position in a prestigious organisation. With the deadline drawing near, prospective candidates are urged to take rapid action so that their applications are submitted in time.