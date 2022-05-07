NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various managerial posts at nhai.gov.in, know how to apply

File photo

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inviting applications for 7 managerial posts. The last date to apply is June 6, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NHAI on nhai.gov.in.

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

General Manager: 2 Posts

Deputy General Manager: 4 Posts

Manager: 1 Post

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria:

General Manager: Candidate must have a Degree from a recognised University, with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering from a recognised University.

Deputy General Manager (Environment): The candidate must have a degree from a recognized university with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering from a recognised University

Deputy General Manager (Information Technology): The candidate must have done BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology or specialized equivalent qualification from a recognized University/from an institute of repute /C level certification course from DOEACC

Manager: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognized University, with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Degree in Agriculture, Forestry or Engineering from a recognized University

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Payscale:

General Manager: (Rs.37400- 67000) with Grade Pay Rs.8700 (Pre-revised in CDA pattern, equivalent to Pay Level 13 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC).

Deputy General Manager (Environment): PB-3 (Rs.15600- 39100) with Grade Pay Rs.7600 /- (equivalent to Level 12 in Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC)

Deputy General Manager (Information Technology): PB-3 (Rs.15600- 39100) with Grade Pay Rs.7600/- (equivalent to Level 12 in Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC)

Manager (Environment): PB-3 (Rs.15600– 39100) with Grade Pay Rs.6600/- (Pre-revised in CDA pattern, equivalent to Pay Level 11 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC)

Important dates:

Opening Date for Online Registration of Application: April 21, 2022 (10:00 AM)

Last Date for submission of Online application: June 06, 2022 (06:00 PM)

Last Date for submission of Printout of Online application along with requisite documents from Parent Department: June 20, 2022 (06:00 PM)

NHAI Recruitment 2022: How to apply: The applications for General Manager and Deputy General Manager should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IA National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 and applications for Manager posts should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IB National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075.

NHAI Recruitment 2022 Notification: nhai.gov.in/nhai