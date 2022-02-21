NHAI Recruitment 2022: 34 vacancies announced for Managerial positions - Check Eligibility

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inviting applications for various positions - Deputy General Manager (Legal), Manager (Tech), and many others.

Interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting NHAI's official website - nhai.gov.in.

Notably, the last date to apply for these posts is March 9.

Vacancies invited under NHAI recruitment:

- Chief General Manager (Finance): 1 Post

- Deputy General Manager (Legal): 1 Post

- Deputy General Manager (Media Relation): 1 Post

- Manager (Tech): 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

- Chief General Manager(Finance): Candidates should have a degree in one of these subjects - Commerce, Accounts, Finance, ICAI, ICWAI from a recognized University.

- Deputy General Manager (Legal): Candidates should have a Law degree from a recognized University.

- Deputy General Manager (Media Relations): Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute. Additionally, they should also have a Post Graduate degree or diploma in Journalism and Mass Communications or Public Relations.

- Manager(Technical): The candidate should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Here's how you can apply for these positions:

Candidates are advised to visit the NHAI website and download and fill out the application form and along with the required documents send it to DGM (HR &Admn.)-I, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5 & 6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075. The application should reach the address before March 24.