NFR RRC Recruitment 2022: Job opportunity for 10th pass, above 5,000 vacancies

NFR RRC Recruitment 2022

NRF RRC Recruitment 2022: The Northeast Frontier Railway, NFR Railway Recruitment Cell, RRC has released a recruitment notification informing that various Apprentices posts have opened up. Applicants can apply online through the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before June 30, 2022.

According to the notification, as many as 5636 posts are going to be filled. The online application to apply for Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 began on June 1 and the last date to submit the online application is June 30, 2022. To apply for the NRF RRC Recruitment 2022, the candidate will be needed to an application fee of Rs 100.

NRF RRC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Katihar (KIR) and TDH workshop: 919 posts

Alipurduar(APDJ): 512 posts

Rangiya (RNY): 551 posts

Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/MLG: 1140 posts

Tinsukia (TSK): 547 posts

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & EWS/BNGN: 1110 posts

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 847 posts

NRF RRC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognised Board.

Applicants must have National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

The candidates must fall under the age group of 15 to 24 years as of April 1, 2022.

