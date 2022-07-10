Telangana schools, colleges to remain shut for next 3 days due to heavy rain

Photo: PTI

Telangana schools and colleges will remain closed for the next three days (July 11, 12, and 13) due to heavy rain, announced the state government over Twitter. State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made the announcement and said that the schools and colleges will remain closed as a precautionary measure.

The Telangana state government came to the decision after a review meeting was conducted.

“As part of the preliminary measures, the CM said that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be holidays for three days for all the educational institutions. Today, a review meeting was held with high officials at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of CM Shri KCR,” stated the official tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The state CM also ordered to immediate measures to prevent any loss of life and minimise the disruptions due to the warning issued by the weather department and IMD that heavy rainfall in the state will continue for two more days.

IMD in Hyderabad has issued a flash flood warning till Monday morning for North Telangana with moderate to high risk in the districts such as Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu.

As a measure to avoid any harm to students, teachers and school staff, a holiday has been announced for Telangana Schools and Colleges till July 13, 2022.

Read: CBSE Board Result 2022 Term 2: Let's look at the past 5-year result statistics