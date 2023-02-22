New School Admission Rules: Centre asks states raise minimum age for admission to Class 1 to six years | Photo: File (Image for representation)

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Education has ordered state and union territory administrations to unify the age of entry for first through sixth grade. The Education Ministry has issued new instructions to all State Governments and UT administrations to synchronise their age to enrol with the policy and provide entry to Grade-I at the age of six in accordance with the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), which calls for enhancing children's learning at the "foundational stage" as a key program for the nation.

Also, the centre has asked states to begin planning and implementing a two-year Diploma in Preschool Education (DPSE) programme. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), along with the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) under the direction and control of SCERTs, are required to develop the course.

The foundational period, according to the ministry, involves 5 years of educational options for all kids (between 3 and 8 years old), including 3 years of preschool instruction and 2 years of early primary Grades I and II. The policy, according to the ministry, supports children's smooth learning and growth from preschool to Class 2.

"This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality preschool education for all children studying in Anganwadis or Government or Government-aided, private and NGO run preschool centers," it further said, adding that the most important factor at the foundational stage is the availability of qualified teachers who are specially trained in the age and developmentally appropriate curriculum and pedagogy.

On October 20, 2022, the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) was also released. The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, wrote to state governments and UT administrations to ask them for their assistance in realising this aim.

(With inputs from ANI)