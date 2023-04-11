Search icon
New NEP 2020 explained: What is the 5+3+3+4 structure of education?

Know what the 5+3+3+4 format under the new NEP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

NEP 2020 explained| Photo: PTI

The National Education Policy (NEP), approved in 2020 is set to replace the schooling system in the country with a new 5+3+3+4 system. Under the new schooling system, three years of kindergarten or playschool education will be brought under the ambit of formal education. 

The new NEP will follow a four-stage study system for the education of students between three to 18 years of age. The new 5+3+3+4 school structure will comprise 12 years of school and three years of preschool.

The New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) also focuses on access, affordability, equity, quality, accountability & universalization of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE). 

Here is a breakdown of the 5+3+3+4 system:

Secondary Stage - 4 Years 

  • Age 14 to 18: Class 9 to Class 12

Middle Stage - 3 Years

  •  Age 11 to 14: Class 6 to Class 8 
  • Preparatory Stage - 3 Years 
  • Age 8 to 11: Class 3 to Class 5 

Foundational Stage - 5 Years

  • Age 3 to 6: 3 Years (Anganwadi/Pre-school/Balvatika) 
  • Age 6 to 8: 2 Years (Class 1 & Class 2) 

