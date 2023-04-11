New NEP 2020 explained: What is the 5+3+3+4 structure of education?

NEP 2020 explained| Photo: PTI

The National Education Policy (NEP), approved in 2020 is set to replace the schooling system in the country with a new 5+3+3+4 system. Under the new schooling system, three years of kindergarten or playschool education will be brought under the ambit of formal education.

The new NEP will follow a four-stage study system for the education of students between three to 18 years of age. The new 5+3+3+4 school structure will comprise 12 years of school and three years of preschool.

The New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) also focuses on access, affordability, equity, quality, accountability & universalization of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE).

Here is a breakdown of the 5+3+3+4 system:

Secondary Stage - 4 Years

Age 14 to 18: Class 9 to Class 12

Middle Stage - 3 Years

Age 11 to 14: Class 6 to Class 8

Preparatory Stage - 3 Years

Age 8 to 11: Class 3 to Class 5

Foundational Stage - 5 Years