New NEP 2020 explained: What is the 5+3+3+4 structure of education?

The National Education Policy (NEP), approved in 2020 is set to replace the schooling system in the country with a new 5+3+3+4 system. Under the new schooling system, three years of kindergarten or playschool education will be brought under the ambit of formal education.
The new NEP will follow a four-stage study system for the education of students between three to 18 years of age. The new 5+3+3+4 school structure will comprise 12 years of school and three years of preschool.
The New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) also focuses on access, affordability, equity, quality, accountability & universalization of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE).
Here is a breakdown of the 5+3+3+4 system:
Secondary Stage - 4 Years
Middle Stage - 3 Years
Foundational Stage - 5 Years