Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Graduates can directly join PhD programmes under new pattern, says UGC chief

UGC news: The new credit and curriculum framework for UG courses defines Honours degree courses as a four-year programme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

Graduates can directly join PhD programmes under new pattern, says UGC chief
Graduates can directly join PhD programmes under new pattern, says UGC chief (file photo)

New UGC pattern: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar has said that under the four-year undergraduate degrees, graduates can directly join PhD programmes. They will not require a Master's degree to join PhD programmes.

He further said that three-year undergraduate courses will not be discontinued till the four-year undergraduate programme is fully implemented.

Earlier this week, a new credit and curriculum framework for undergraduate (UG) courses was announced. It defines Honours degree courses as a four-year programme. However, Kumar clarified that varsities can choose between the three and four-year programmes. "It is left to the universities," he said in an interview with PTI on Wednesday.

Is a four-year pattern for Honours degrees mandatory?

"The current three-year UG programmes will continue whether they are called UG degrees such as BA, B.Com, or B.Sc or UG degrees with Honours such as BA (Hon.), B.Com (Hon.), or B.Sc (Hon.)," the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman said.

Varsities can also take advantage of the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) curriculum framework and introduce new courses in three-year UG programmes, Kumar said.

They can do this "with multiple entry and exit options, flexible degree options with single major, double major, multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary education, integration with vocational courses, internship, skill and ability enhancement courses", he said.

READ | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: RRC offers job opportunity for 12th pass with salary up to Rs 29,200, check details

On when the FYUP is expected to be fully implemented, he said that "there is no deadline but we will continue to work with higher education institutions to implement the FYUP as soon as possible" and assured the three-year courses will not be discontinued till the four-year programme is fully implemented.

"Some universities, such as Delhi University, have already implemented the FYUP. Many other universities are working on implementing it from the 2023 academic session. In a few years, many universities will adopt this. They need to do this to attract the best students to their programmes," Kumar said.

New curriculum for UG programmes

The UGC on Monday notified the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes which will provide students with multiple options for entry and exit, a choice between single major and double major and interdisciplinary choices of subjects.
The framework has been developed by revising the existing Choice Based Credit System.

Under the programme, students will only be able to pursue a four-year honours degree rather than a three-year course like the present. Honours degrees will also be offered in two categories -- honours and honours with research.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.